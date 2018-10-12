Thom Yorke shares latest ‘Suspiria’ track ‘Volk’

Lead singer of Radiohead Thom Yorke performs on the opening day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 12 — Thom Yorke has been teasing his score for the upcoming movie Suspiria, this time sharing a menacing new track called Volk.

In the instrumental track, horns are joined by a drum beat to create a dark, haunting effect.

An accompanying video features a two-tone sequence of graphics and imagery that draw the viewer into a vortex as the eerie music plays.

The track is the latest of several Yorke has revealed from his soundtrack for Suspiria, Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 film about a German dance company that serves as a front for a supernatural conspiracy.

Volk follows on from previously released tracks Has Ended and Suspirium, both of which are accompanied by videos featuring the same graphic style.

The full soundtrack, which features 25 original compositions by Yorke and is his first feature film score, is set to drop on October 26 as a double-LP/CD.

Suspiria (Music for the Luca Guadagnino Film) is available to pre-order via x-l-r.co/suspiria. — AFP-Relaxnews