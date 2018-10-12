Blake Lively to head up fashion series for Amazon

Actress Blake Lively arrives for Variety’s Power of Women luncheon in New York City April 21, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 12 — The Gossip Girl actress has a significant role to play in a new Amazon Studios series with a focus on fashion, though whether it be as actress or producer is not yet clear.

Perhaps best known for her leading role on six-year wealthy teen drama Gossip Girl, Blake Lively has also racked up credits on AFI award winner The Town, romantic dramas The Age of Adaline and All I See is You, and even Green Lantern with now-husband Ryan Reynolds.

She’s also begun moving into producer’s roles, working behind the scenes and in front of camera on upcoming crime drama The Husband’s Secret from Big Little Lies writer Liane Moriarty.

It’s not clear whether she’ll be doing one or the other for a new and untitled Amazon Studios project, perhaps both, though the online retail giant’s entertainment chief, Jennifer Salke, certainly seemed excited about her involvement at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit on October 10.

According to Salke, Lively has “a huge appetite for a big scripted show with a really interesting writer... who will bring to life a scripted show that will be excellent and culturally relevant and original and all those things,” per Variety’s reporting.

It’s a show that will also “have a connection to a merchandising opportunity” and while the deal is not quite finalised, “we’re a moment from done,” Salke said, noting that, at the time of the announcement, Lively was asleep in Rome, Italy and would likely wake up to the news.

Salke also compared Lively to Nicole Kidman — not only an actress and producer but someone else with a recent Amazon deal — per The Hollywood Reporter. “[Lively is] a force of nature: Ambitious, smart, talented,” Salke said in the actress’ absence. — AFP-Relaxnews