56 evacuated due to floods in Melaka

MELAKA, Oct 12 — Fifty-six people from 13 families were evacuated to three relief centres in Jasin and Alor Gajah due to floods caused by incessant rain since 6 pm yesterday.

State Civil Defence Department director Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali said the three relief centres were at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Bemban and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tehel in Jasin as well as the Kampung Seri Jeram community centre in Alor Gajah.

“As of 8 am, 42 villagers from nine families were moved to SMK Seri Bemban and seven people from two families to the SK Tehel and Kampung Seri Jeram community hall respectively,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the weather in the state was reported to be cloudy with light rain was expected to fall at some areas. — Bernama