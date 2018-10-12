Alexander Wang and Uniqlo announce new collaboration

A file picture of Alexander Wang. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 12 — Alexander Wang wants to get into your pants this fall, with the help of Uniqlo.

The US fashion designer has teamed up with the Japanese clothing label on a new men’s and women’s underwear and basics collection created using “Heattech” fabric, reports Vogue.

The series, which will be priced from US$15 (RM62) to US$40, also includes fashion basics such as bodysuits, bras, t-shirts and leggings.

“We thought this could be a great concept where we think about how to marry the two ideas: Heattech and underwear,” Wang told the publication, adding: “I wanted to think about it in a way where even if it wasn’t just worn on the inside — if you wore it as a top as something to lounge around in — you feel like there’s a style, an aesthetic that could stand on its own.”

The collaboration is actually the second time that Wang and Uniqlo have hooked up — the duo first worked together on a fashion collection back in 2008. Since then, the designer has become famous for building up his eponymous brand, which is synonymous with a grungy, streetwear aesthetic, and for his high-profile collaborations with sportswear giant Adidas Originals. Uniqlo, meanwhile, has partnered with a series of luxury fashion brands over recent years — amongst them Ines de la Fressange, Tomas Maier and JW Anderson. — AFP-Relaxnews