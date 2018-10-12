Watch Mariah Carey’s video for ‘With You’

Mariah Carey performs during New Year ’s Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York City, New York December 31, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 12 — After performing her new single With You at the American Music Awards this week, Mariah Carey has dropped its black-and-white video, in which she enjoys a luxe tour around Los Angeles.

The singer is seen in a variety of glamorous get-ups as she visits beaches, lounges in mansions and takes in the sites around Hollywood and Beverly Hills.

Carey dropped With You earlier this month — it’s the first official single from her upcoming album, which is due out later this year.

With You came just weeks after she shared the first track from that album, the sultry GTFO.

The album, whose title and release date are unknown, will be Carey’s 15th studio LP and her first since 2014. — AFP-Relaxnews