Number of flood evacuees in Kedah drops to 158

Flood evacuees rest at one of the flood evacuation centres in Alor Setar October 10, 2018. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Oct 12 — As the floodwaters continue to recede, more evacuees in the flood-hit areas of Kedah have returned home, leaving only 158 people from 48 families this morning at three relief centres in the Kota Setar and Pendang districts.

The number of evacuees dropped to 158 as of 8 am from 299 last night, according to the portal of the Social Welfare Department.

It said 101 people from 33 families were at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gunung and 19 from three families at SK Titi Gajah in the Kota Setar district.

In Pendang, 38 people from 12 families are at the Pendang multipurpose hall.

The weather has improved since yesterday. — Bernama