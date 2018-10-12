MACC hauls up Zahid for third time this week, fifth in total

Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrives at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya October 12, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 12 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi returned again to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters this morning, making this the third time this week and after giving his statement to investigators for nine hours yesterday.

The MACC summoned Ahmad Zahid for questioning over alleged funds misappropriation at a charity run by his family.

Arriving in a white Lexus SUV, the former deputy prime minister reached the headquarters at 9.18am.

He was dressed in a white Nehru-collared shirt and smiled briefly to the reporters before heading into the lobby.

This is also the third straight day he is here for questioning.

It also marks the fifth time the MACC has summoned him over the case in which he allegedly used funds belonging to Yayasan Akal Budi to settle credit card payments for himself and his wife between 2014 and 2015.

His daughter, Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid, and stepbrother, Datuk Seri Mohamad Nasaee Ahmad Tarmizi, also came to give their statements to investigators on Wednesday over the fund’s misappropriation at the foundation.

Yesterday, Ahmad Zahid’s son-in-law, Datuk Saiful Nizam Mohd Yusoff, was also questioned by investigators over the same matter.

Ahmad Zahid said in a Twitter post on Monday that he would give his full cooperation to MACC regarding the probe.