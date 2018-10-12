Ariana Grande’s pet is the star of ‘Breathin’ video

Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack at Emirates Old Trafford, Greater Manchester June 4, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 12 — Ariana Grande has released the latest visual for her album Sweetener, this time setting the track Breathin to a three-minute video featuring her pet pig, Piggie Smalls.

Compared to the highly produced and stylised videos for No Tears Left to Cry and God is a Woman, this one is a low-tech ode to her tiny pig, who simply (and adorably) walks around on a bed for the full three-minute clip.

Grande’s fiancé, Pete Davidson, previously talked about the couple’s newly adopted pig in an interview with Seth Meyers. Grande, he explained, “was like ‘I want a pig’ and then an hour later it was just there”, later calling Piggy Smalls “a bougie pig”.

“I want it to get big and fat,” he said, then showed Meyers his new Piggy Smalls tattoo. — AFP-Relaxnews