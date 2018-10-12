IDE study shows Anwar in commanding lead for PD race

Anwar must win tomorrow’s poll in order to qualify to become the prime minister once Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad steps down from the post. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s ambition to use Port Dickson as his launchpad to Putrajaya appears secure, with a survey showing nearly three in four respondents favouring him over other candidates.

In a study based on two separate polls conducted in September and earlier this week, Selangor-the backed Institut Darul Ehsan (IDE) think tank found the PKR president-elect to be well in front of main challengers PAS candidate Lt-Kol (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar and former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Tan Sri Isa Samad.

Independent candidate Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, Anwar’s accuser in Sodomy II, received no backing from any respondent.

IDE deputy chairman Prof Datuk Mohammad Redzuan Othman said this was likely because none of the 1,084 respondents was sympathetic with the former political aide.

“We asked all the respondents from the (five state assemblies under the Port Dickson parliamentary constituency) and no one said they would vote for Mohd Saiful.

“Maybe out of the 75,770 registered voters, there could be 100 supporters for Mohd Saiful, but it’s hard to tell,” he said in yesterday’s press conference.

He said the support for Anwar stood at 72 per cent in the first survey conducted from September 28-30.

For the second survey conducted on October 8 and 9, Anwar’s level of support edged up to 74 per cent.

Mohd Nazari’s support level saw a 7 percentage point increase to 11 per cent while Isa’s backing tripled to 6 per cent.

Commenting on the PAS candidate’s performance, Mohammad Redzuan acknowledged that the Islamist party has its own supporters club consisting of non-Muslims but said nearly all non-Muslims constituents did not favour them

He also stressed that the actual voters’ support could only be gauged accurately on polling day tomorrow as it would be highly dependent on the number of voter turnouts.

Anwar must win tomorrow’s poll in order to qualify to become the prime minister once Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad steps down from the post.

He has repeatedly urged voters not to take his victory tomorrow for granted, warning that complacency could lead to an upset.

The PKR leader is also under pressure to secure a strong majority, as the lawmaker who resigned to trigger the poll for him won by over 17,000 votes in the 14th general election.