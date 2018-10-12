PKR to finalise doubtful vote boxes before Selangor party polls

Mohamed Azmin who has garnered 19,583 votes is just three votes ahead of Mohd Rafizi who obtained 19,580 votes in the count for the six states. — Picture by Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The PKR Central Election Committee (JPP) will process the doubtful vote boxes in six states before polling for the 2018 PKR Election takes place in Selangor this Sunday.

Its chairman Datuk Rashid Din said so far Johor and Penang have finalised the results of the doubtful votes.

“We will complete the doubtful vote counting process in four states including the Federal Territories, before the final decision is displayed on the 2018 Keadilan Election website,” he told Bernama.

According to the website, six states, namely Penang, Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Federal Territories are seeing fierce competition between Mohd Rafizi Ramli and Datuk Seri Mohd Azmin Al in the fight for the deputy president post.

Mohamed Azmin who has garnered 19,583 votes is just three votes ahead of Mohd Rafizi who obtained 19,580 votes in the count for the six states.

Doubtful votes refer to votes from dubious members whose name for example, may appear in two divisions, but has been allowed to vote much earlier.

This Sunday, nine of 22 divisions in Selangor, involving Sabak Bernam, Sungai Besar, Hulu Selangor, Serdang, Kelana Jaya, Subang, Kapar, Kota Raja and Sepang will start to vote.

The remaining 13 divisions covering Puchong, Gombak, Petaling Jaya Utara, Petaling Jaya Selatan, Kuala Langat Klang and Selayang will conduct the polls on Oct 21 while polling for Tanjong Karang, Kuala Selangor, Ampang, Pandan, Shah Alam and Hulu Langat divisions will be held on October 28. — Bernama