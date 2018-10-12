Four more golds put Malaysia closer to Asian Para target

Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi during the 2018 Asian Para Games men's long jump event at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta October 11, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Oct 12 — Malaysia grabbed four more gold medals on the sixth day of the 2018 Asian Para Games and is getting closer to achieving the target of 15 gold medals at the meet.

Malaysia now has 13 gold, 18 silver and 19 bronze medals to occupy the eighth place on the list of medal tally.

The four gold medals today were contributed by national paralympic champion, Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi in the T36 long jump, which also broke the Asian record with a jump of 5.49m.

Earlier, the first gold medal today was contributed by cycling athlete Nur Azlia Syafinaz Mohd Zais in the 3km women's individual pursuit at the Jakarta International Velodrom.

The second gold medal came from the national bowling trio in the Mix Trios Team TPB8+TPB8/9+TPB9/10 event, while the third gold came from swimmer Muhammad Nur Saiful in the 50m free style 5.

The national contingent also grabbed three silver medals namely in the 4km cycling pursuit through Mohd Khairul Hazwan and the team pursuit C 1-5 while long jump athlete Wong Kar Gee won in the men's T12.

Malaysia participated in 15 of the 18 sporting events and targeted 15 gold medals to equal the 2014 Asian Para Games in Incheon, South Korea. — Bernama