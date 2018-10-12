Muhyiddin says confident govt will fulfil manifesto promises

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim chats with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Tan Sri Rais Yatim in Bagan Pinang Mosque, Port Dickson October 11, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 12 — The President of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin stressed that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will not fail to fulfil the promises made in its 14th General Election manifesto.

The Home Minister, who made his debut appearance in the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election, here last night, said the PH government had a mandate of more than four years to implement them.

“I am very confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir, (PKR president-elect) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other partners the promises can be implemented. Majority of the important agendas will be implemented.

“Even if not 100 per cent but the important things we will carry out... but the people have to be patient,” he said in his speech at a friendly gathering with the people of Bagan Pinang, near here.

Also present were Negri Sembilan Bersatu chairman Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim, PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is also Minister of Economic Affairs, and Negri Sembilan Bersatu deputy chairman Eddin Syazlee Shith, who is also Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister.

Muhyiddin, who underwent surgery to remove a tumour in the pancreas in Singapore, on July 12, said his presence was proof of his support for Anwar, the PH candidate in the by-election tomorrow.

Earlier, Muhyiddin joined 200 people to perform maghrib prayers, followed by Yasin reading and tahlil at the Masjid Qariah Bagan Pinang, near here.

The by-election for the Port Dickson parliamentary seat saw a seven-cornered fight involving Pas candidate Lt Kol (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar and five independent candidates including former Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad and Anwar’s former aide, Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan.

The Port Dickson parliamentary seat was vacated by Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah on Sept 12, to enable Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who recently won the PKR president’s post uncontested, to stand for election and return to the Dewan Rakyat.

The Port Dickson parliamentary constituency has 75,770 registered voters, comprising 43 per cent Malays, Chinese (33 per cent), Indians (22 per cent) and other races (two per cent). — Bernama