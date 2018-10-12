UK police still assessing whether crimes committed by pro-Brexit campaigners

Anti-brexit protestors wave flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, October 11, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 12 — British police said yesterday they were still assessing whether to launch an investigation into whether pro-Brexit groups had committed criminal offences during the campaign in the 2016 referendum on leaving the European Union.

Britain’s electoral regulator has made two referrals to police to look at potential offences committed over election spending by groups including Britain’s officially designated Brexit campaign group, Vote Leave.

“The first referral was received on May 11, 2018, and concerns Leave.EU, the second referral was received on July 17, 2018, and concerns Vote Leave and BeLeave,” London police said in a statement.

“In relation to both referrals, subsequently on September 7, 2018, the MPS received over 900 documents from the Electoral Commission, which are being assessed by the MPS in order to make an informed decision as to whether a criminal investigation is required.”

In July, Vote Leave was fined £61,000 (RM336,879) for breaching spending rules by working with BeLeave in the referendum which saw voters back Brexit by 52-48 per cent.

The commission said serious breaches of the law had been committed by Vote Leave, which was fronted by leading Brexiteers such as former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Michael Gove, now environment minister.

Last month, London’s High Court ruled that the Electoral Commission had misinterpreted the spending law when it allowed Vote Leave to donate to BeLeave, a smaller aligned group, during the campaign. — Reuters