Police record statement from ‘Datuk’ who berated carpark attendant

A screenshot of a Facebook video showing a ‘Datuk’ assaulting a parking attendant at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Police have recorded a statement from the man believed to be a Datuk who berated a carpark attendant at a hotel here in the Sept 18 incident, which has gone viral on social media.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Ruslan Khalid yesterday said the suspect’s statement was taken in Brickfields and the investigation would be referred to the deputy public prosecutor.

“This is a legal summons case, which means an arrest cannot be made without a warrant under Section 323 of the Penal Code,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

On Wednesday, police confirmed a closed-circuit television recording (CCTV) of the incident in which a man was seen scolding a parking attendant at a hotel in the capital which has since gone viral.

Ruslan was quoted as saying, based on the parking attendant’s report, the man began to behave so when the attendant refused to raise the exit bar at the hotel after the man was found not to have paid for a RM3 parking ticket.

He said the parking attendant lodged a police report on September 19. — Bernama