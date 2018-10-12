Dina Powell no longer in running to become UN envoy

US Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy Dina Powell gives notes to US President Donald Trump during bilateral meetings at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China November 9, 2017. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 — Goldman Sachs executive Dina Powell is no longer under consideration by President Donald Trump for the position of US ambassador to the United Nations, a senior administration official said yesterday.

Trump had been talking to Powell about the position since the current ambassador, Nikki Haley, this week announced plans to resign.

Powell served the Trump White House earlier as a deputy national security adviser.

There was no immediate explanation as to why she was no longer a candidate, but one official said there had been some resistance in the White House to Powell’s return.

Trump said on Wednesday he had several candidates for the job of representing the United States at the United Nations to succeed Haley, who announced her resignation on Tuesday. — Reuters