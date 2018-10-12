Times are changing for the all-American pickup truck, it’s gone electric

Bollinger Motors reveal the specs of upcoming B2 electric pickup truck. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 12 — Before the first model has even gone into production, Bollinger Motors is teasing renderings of its second all-electric pickup truck, the B2.

Within the mountains of upstate New York, you’ll find Bollinger Motors, a startup created in 2014 that developed the world’s first all-electric pickup truck.

With already 20,000 reservations made for its first model, the B1, the team committed to developing a second, and this week they uploaded graphics of the upcoming truck as well as a full spec sheet.

The Bollinger Motors B2 pickup truck will greatly resemble B1, but more cargo flexibility was the focus of the second model. Besides that, nearly every category is virtually identical.

For starters, both are 100 per cent electric with all-wheel drive and an aluminum body.

The power specs are the same: 520 horsepower, 6.5 seconds to 60 MPH, and top speed of 100 MPH.

Each has a 120-kWh battery pack offering 200 miles of range and regenerative braking.

As for the few differences, the B1 has a payload capacity 200 lbs. greater than the new B2 (totaling 5201 lbs.), but the B2 is three feet longer, allowing for more space in the bed.

The second model can “carry full 4’ x 8’ sheets of plywood” and, in the same manner that the rear glass opens like the B1, the B2 can accommodate a hefty 72 sheets of half-inch plywood.

Ultimately, depending on the specific work you do, this “minor” difference could make a major impact.

The prototype will be in action in early 2019 when both models will then be tested.

According to the site, the SRP will be announced, “soon” at which point you’ll be able make a deposit on your order.

Shortly after in 2020, both trucks will go into production and customers will be able to plow, tow, and haul emissions-free! — AFP-Relaxnews