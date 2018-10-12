Najib wants fresh police probe into his alleged role in high-profile deaths

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex September 20, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Oct 11 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak wants a police report lodged against him so that he can be investigated afresh on his alleged involvement in several of the country’s high-profile deaths.

The former prime minister said on his Facebook page that he will ask his assistant to lodge the police report tomorrow after DAP’s Lim Kit Siang allegedly claimed that Najib said Lim had dismissed the need to carry out a fresh probe into the deaths of Mongolian model, Altantuya Shaariibuu, former deputy public prosecutor Kevin Morais, former AmBank chairman Hussain Najadi and political aide Teoh Beng Hock.

“Kit Siang keeps twisting, trying to confuse his supporters that I had written that Kit Siang had said there is no need to investigate the cases again, when instead I had repeatedly wanted the cases to be re-investigated since PH is now the government,” he said, referring to Pakatan Harapan.

Najib said all his statements challenging Lim on the matter were posted on his Facebook page and it was not difficult to verify Lim’s claims against him.

“For the fifth time, I urge Kit Siang to fulfil what he wanted last week to reopen investigations into all these cases but I feel it is a waste of time to entertain him.

“Tomorrow, I will ask my assistant to lodge a police report against me so that the police under the PH government will carry out a fresh investigation into whether I am involved in these murder cases,” said Najib.

Lim in a comment piece carried by news portal, MalaysiaKini, today alleged that Najib had lied about the investigations.

He said: “His latest lie was his allegation yesterday that when he agreed to the reopening of mysterious deaths, namely that of Altantuya Shaariibuu, Kevin Morais, Hussain Najadi, Teoh Beng Hock, among others, ‘it was Kit Siang who had then said there was no need for the cases to be probed again’.”