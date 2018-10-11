Trailer driver in Menora Tunnel crash to be charged, police confirm

Five people were fatally burned following a multi-vehicle accident at KM255.3 northbound of the North South Expressway near Kuala Kangsar October 6, 2018. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Department

IPOH, Oct 11 — The police have received the green light from the state prosecution director to initiate charges against the 41-year-old trailer driver who allegedly caused the death of five people on the North South Expressway on Saturday.

Perak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Superintendent Ahmad Adnan Basri said the suspect will be charged at the Kuala Kangsar Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

“He will be charged under Section 44(1)(a) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of drugs and causing deaths,” he said in a WhatsApp statement.

He added the suspect’s urine and blood samples were found to contain amphetamine, methamphetamine, Diphenhydramine and Chlorpheniramine.

It was previously reported that the driver of the trailer carrying iron ore lost control of his vehicle, which caused it to veer to the right of the two-lane expressway in the 11.47am incident on October 6.

The Kia Forte sedan carrying the five victims was dragged by the trailer and smashed into the KM255.3 northbound expressway divider before erupting in flames, killing everyone on the spot.