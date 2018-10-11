Kleptocrats can have my Sungai Buloh cell, says Anwar

Pakatan Harapan candidate, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, addresses the 3,000-strong crowd during the dinner banquet in Lukut October 11, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 11 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibahim, Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate in the Port Dickson by-election, said political leaders who steal from the people will be brought to justice under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s administration.

Speaking at a dinner banquet in front of 3,000 people tonight, Anwar said in jest that irresponsible and corrupt leaders can have his old cell in Sungai Buloh prison.

“We cannot allow our leaders to be arrogant or take advantage of the common people.

“That is why PH, be it Keadilan (PKR), Pribumi (PPBM), DAP or Amanah, have agreed for Tun Dr Mahathir to be in charge of the nation as he is firm, and those who steal money (from the people) can have my old cell in Sungai Buloh,” he said, as the crowd roared with laughter.

Anwar said the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) and 1Malaysia Development Berhad were among the abuses by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

Earlier at an event, in front of the Port Dickson Municipal Council complex, Anwar also joked that he could be a consultant for former leaders who are prison-bound on how to survive incarceration.

Anwar reiterated that he intends to do his best for the people of Port Dickson if he is elected.

“I want to do my best for Port Dickson and all of Malaysia as well,” he said.

The 71-year-old PKR president-elect is running against six others to return to Parliament and gain legitimacy as PH’s next in line to succeed Dr Mahathir as prime minister.

Tomorrow is the last day of campaigning for Port Dickson as voters will cast their votes on Saturday.