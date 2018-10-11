Source: Two cops nabbed in Johor contraband cigarette syndicate ops

The source said 24 vehicles and 1,332 boxes of cigarettes — with a total value of RM9 million — and RM11,000 in cash were seized in raids conducted on several locations yesterday. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 11 — Two policemen were among 21 suspects arrested in a federal police raid on a major contraband cigarette syndicate in Johor, a police source familiar with the case said.

The source said 24 vehicles and 1,332 boxes of cigarettes — with a total value of RM9 million — and RM11,000 in cash were seized in raids conducted on several locations in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“The first raid was carried out at a factory in Jalan Cempaka in Felda Tenggaroh 2 in Mersing at 3am where police seized the contraband cigarettes and vehicles.

“Investigations revealed that the factory was used as a front to store the cigarettes that are believed to be from Indonesia before being transported for sale nationwide,” the source told Malay Mail.

The source said another police team raided a house in Taman Johor Jaya here at 4.30am, where they nabbed two policemen and the alleged mastermind of the syndicate.

Another well-placed source said the police later arrested other members of the syndicate in various parts of the state.

“The last raid saw the seizure of 10 vehicles, including luxury multi-purpose vehicles (MPV), such as Toyota Vellfire and Estima, which are believed to have been used to transport the contraband cigarettes to avoid suspicion,” said the source.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani is expected to hold a media conference on the raids at the Mersing district police headquarters in tomorrow morning.