Kelantan MB: PAS has never received funds from Umno

Ahmad said the allegation that PAS had received RM2.5 million from Umno was aimed at creating an unhealthy environment. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Oct 11 — The alleged transfer of RM2.5 million supposedly from Umno to PAS with the possible source of the money being from the misappropriated 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) fund, is just an assumption and slander, said Kelantan PAS commissioner Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

Ahmad, who is also Kelantan mentri besar, said the allegation was aimed at creating an unhealthy environment, especially as Umno was nowhere to be found in the current political arena.

“What I want to say is that PAS has never received funds from Umno, we are working alone and the money is obtained from donations of supporters. If (as claimed) the funds are from Umno, it is not right,” he said after launching the Agricultural Expo and Green Expo at Dataran Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV here, today.

Ahmad was asked to comment on Terengganu Amanah Youth lodging a police report last Sunday urging an immediate investigation after the spread of a copy of the so-called transaction of RM2.5 million between Umno and PAS for possible links to 1MDB. — Bernama