US stocks edge higher after tepid inflation data

NEW YORK, Oct 11 — Wall Street stocks rose modestly early today as benign US inflation data mitigated investor worries about higher interest rates that helped prompt the prior session’s rout.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 per cent at 25,625.77 after suffering its biggest drop since February yesterday.

The broad-based S&P 500 also added 0.1 per cent at 2,788.54, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was up a hair at 7,469.73.

US consumer prices rose just 0.1 per cent in September over the prior month, a tenth of a point below a analyst forecasts, with falling energy and flat prices for food weighing on the index.

The tepid data was seen as easing pressure on the Federal Reserve to accelerate its pace of interest rate increases.

Expectations of more Fed rate hikes helped lift the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond suddenly above 3.0 per cent last week.

But the yield fell back early today to 3.165 per cent.

The pullback in yields also came as US President Donald Trump doubled down on criticism of the Fed’s rate hike policies, saying the US central bank was “making a big mistake” in a talk show appearance on the Fox network.

Global stocks were volatile following yesterday’s selloff in the United States. Asian markets suffered deep losses, but bourses in Paris and Frankfurt — while still down — had cut their losses in afternoon trading. — AFP