Perak government revs up preparation to face possible floods

Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the preparations were necessary to enable the victims to be evacuated immediately when the floods occurred. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA KANGSAR, Oct 11 — All Perak state executive councillors, elected representatives and government agencies have been instructed to make necessary preparations to face the possibility of floods in the current monsoon season.

Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the preparations were necessary to enable the victims to be evacuated immediately when the floods occurred.

“District offices are also given emergency allocation in case of floods,” he told reporters after officiating the Perak state-level Smart Pre-School Carnival at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Raja Perempuan Muzwin here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the floods that hit Kampung Batu 7, 8 and 9 at Changkat Jong near here when Sungai Bidor burst its banks following heavy rain that had caused some 164 people from 46 families to be evacuated to the temporary relief centre at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Jong.

In another development, Ahmad Faizal said the federal government had agreed to add 50 more rangers, to the current number of 12 personnel, to guard the Royal Belum State Park in Gerik.

Ahmad Faizal also welcomed the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture proposal to turn the Royal Belum State Park into a world heritage site under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

Meanwhile in Kota Bharu, the Kemubu Agriculture Development Authority (Kada) that manages 28,072 hectares of paddy fields involving 8,000 farmers in the state had taken several steps to prevent farmers from incurring huge losses due to flood.

The farmers under Kada had incurred losses totalling RM11.8 million due to flood last year,

Among steps taken were to schedule paddy planting earlier and to ensure the drainage system in paddy fields was properly maintained.

Kada deputy general manager (development) Nik Roslan Idris said it was hoped the implementation of early paddy planting would prevent paddy from being destroyed by the monsoon season nearing harvest time.

“We have to schedule rice planting earlier because we do not want the harvest season to be affected during the monsoon season that can bring huge losses to farmers,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, another agricultural agency in the state, the Integrated Agricultural Development Area (IADA) Kemasin Semerak would ensure the control gate and its 46 water pump houses at Pasir Puteh functions well to face the flood.

IADA Kemasin Semarak covered about 6,000 hectares of paddy fields in Pasir Puteh and Bachok involving 1,708 farmers who had incurred losses totalling RM3.6 million due to flood last year.

Its director Nik Hamadi Nik Abdullah said the control gate, located at Kampung Gong Kulim, Pasir Puteh would function automatically once the water level exceeds the height of 1.6 metres.

Nik Hamadi said 46 pump houses built in flood-prone areas would channel the water from the paddy fields to Sungai Semerak to reduce the threat of flood. — Bernama