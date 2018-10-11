Chong Wei loses 5kg but cheerful and in jovial mood, says Mohamad Norza

Datuk Lee Chong Wei is currently resting at home after treatment in Taiwan. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said that national number one player, Datuk Lee Chong Wei may need a few more weeks to rest.

Mohamad Norza said during the meeting at Chong Wei’s house this morning, they only spoke about the treatment which he had to endure like chemotherapy and proton therapy as well as the performance of the badminton squad.

“I am super happy that he is recovering well. He lost around 5kg but is cheerful and in jovial mood. He needs to rest at least for another two or three weeks.

“We also spoke about our national badminton squad. He is happy with Lee Zii Jia’s win (Taiwan Open),” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Earlier, Mohamad Norza posted his latest picture with Chong Wei in the Instagram account during his visit to Chong Wei’s house this morning.

Many badminton fans were very happy with the latest picture and development of Chong Wei who had been allowed by his doctor to return home on Sunday after having completed almost two months of treatment in Taiwan after he was diagnosed with an early stage of nose cancer.

Asked when the national number one would be back on court, Mohamad Norza said: “Have not discussed the matter because what is most important is his health. What is important is that we want to ensure that Chong Wei has sufficient rest and recovers as previously.”

The health problem of the 36-year-old player came into public focus when he withdrew from the World Championship in Nanjing, China and the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games in August.

In his badminton career, Chong Wei had won the Olympic Games silver medal three times in 2008, 2012 and 2016 and was a three-time runner-up of the World Championship (2011, 2013 and 2015).

He was also called the Super Series King when he won the most number of championships organised by Badminton World Federation (BWF) in history with 69 titles and emerged runner-up 34 times. — Bernama