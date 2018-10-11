Kemas nursery stream modules to go nationwide 2019

Rural Development (KPLB) Minister Rina Mohd Harun said the programme that uses the learning and play approach was aimed at improving skills, instilling confidence and forming a positive self-concept in Kemas nursery pupils. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

JASIN, Oct 11 — The implementation of the ‘Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics’ (STREAM) teaching and learning modules for nurseries (tabika) under the Community Development Department (Kemas) will be expanded throughout the country next year.

Rural Development (KPLB) Minister Rina Mohd Harun said the programme that uses the learning and play approach was aimed at improving skills, instilling confidence and forming a positive self-concept in Kemas nursery pupils as preparation to enter the school environment.

She said the STREAM teaching and learning modules would also be equipped with interactive simulation or practical training (e-STREAM) related to industrial themes such as astronomy, marine, oil and gas, health, robotic and automotive.

“For starters, the modules begin at the Chabau Kemas nursery here as a pilot project before being extended to all the 11,119 Kemas nurseries throughout the country next year based on the response or impact obtained.

“However, only one nursery will be selected in each state for practical exercises or simulations for the STREAM modules. For example, at the Chabau Kemas nursery here, the theme for the STREAM modules introduced is the flight industry equipped with flight simulations,” she told reporters after launching the Kemas Nursery STREAM Programme here today.

Commenting further, Rina said the STREAM modules were good initial exposure for children to cultivate their interest in a particular field or industry that may be a stimulant to achieve their goals.

She said the ministry would also work with certain companies or industries depending on the e-STREAM theme introduced in the Kemas nurseries involved in order to achieve the goal of implementing the programme optimally.

Meanwhile, she said, the e-STREAM pilot project at the Chabau Kemas nursery involved various parties including Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris, CECD Group of Education and parents.

“The allocation for the development of the model for the e-STREAM pilot project with the theme of the aviation industry costs about RM10,000 which is borne by the private sector,” she said.

Meanwhile, in another development, she said all rural development projects in Melaka were on schedule via a RM18.6 million allocation received by the state government this year.

She said the allocation channelled by KPLB was fully utilised by the Melaka state government for projects involving the development of infrastructure, economy, education and housing.

“In addition to lighting and road needs, we are also focusing on the Hardcore Poor People’s Housing Project (PPRT) in the effort to meet the needs of the low-income earners in the state,” she told a press conference after a courtesy call on Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari at Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh here today.

Rina said KPLB had taken the initiative by continuing the PPRT programme in an effort to meet the aspirations of the people, especially the less fortunate to own their own homes.

She said so far 120 houses under PPRT were being built and refurbished in Melaka, of which 70 have been completed. — Bernama