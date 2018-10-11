Full house at Chinese voters’ dinner for Anwar in PD

Pakatan Harapan candidate, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim addresses the 3,000-strong crowd during the dinner banquet in Lukut October 11, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

LUKUT, Oct 11 — A banquet thrown by the local Chinese community in support of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim drew over 3,000 people here tonight, each paying RM60 for a seat at one of the 380 tables.

The banquet dinner had raised eyebrows after Bersih 2.0 suggested that the event could be seen as an attempt to fish for votes and may violate election laws.

The election watchdog had asked Anwar to postpone the free dinner until after the Saturday by-election.

The 71-year-old PKR president elect is contesting against six others to return to Parliament and gain legitimacy as Pakatan Harapan’s next in line to succeed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The dinner, said to be organised by local Chinese voters, started without a hitch.

The crowd showed their enthusiasm at attending a banquet featuring politicians from the various PH component parties.

Among the speakers were Teja assemblymen Sandrea Ng and former Port Dickson MP Assemblymen Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, who resigned four months after being elected to pave the way for Anwar’s ascension.

Anwar arrived at the banquet at 8.40pm and was greeted by lion dancers and a roaring crowd.