Cops postpone reburial for Cradle CEO to next week

The hearse carrying Nazrin Hassan's remains is pictured leaving the Kota Damansara Seksyen 9 Muslim Cemetery October 8, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Oct 11 — The exhumed remains of Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd CEO Nazrin Hassan will only be reburied next week instead of tomorrow as planned.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said the reburial was postponed as the second autopsy has yet to be completed, adding that the pathologist has requested for a time extension.

“We have postponed the reburial until the pathologist has finished the post-mortem,” he said.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun was reported as saying on Tuesday that the reburial will take place tomorrow.

Nazrin’s remains were exhumed from the Seksyen 9 Kota Damansara Muslim Cemetery on Monday for a second post-mortem at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre last Monday after his older brother Dr Malek Hassan, suspecting foul play, requested a review.

The Magistrates Court allowed a police application on October 1 for the exhumation to facilitate the second post-mortem into the case that is now being investigated as murder.

Nazrin died in a fire at his house in Mutiara Homes, Petaling Jaya, on June 14 and was initially reported to have been killed by an exploding handphone.

On August 3, the police reclassified his death as murder after an investigation found traces of petrol at the location of the fire.

Cradle is a subsidiary of the Finance Ministry, which provides tech start-ups with seed money.