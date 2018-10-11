Two friends jailed for breaking into Levi’s store in Sunway Pyramid

The men were charged with stealing 131 pieces of clothing and cash of RM21,262 from the boutique last September. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 11 — Two friends were sentenced to 13 months’ jail each by the Magistrate’s Court here today for breaking into a boutique and possession of stolen items.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham handed down the sentence on Muhammad Hanif Sabran, 29, who is a carpenter, and Saiful Yazan Aziz, 33, after they pleaded guilty to the charges,

The two men were charged with breaking into a Levi’s Boutique at Sunway Pyramid and stealing 131 pieces of clothing of various brands and cash of RM21,262 at 11.45pm last September 16.

The offence, under Section 457 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to five years, and if the offence committed involved theft, the term of the imprisonment may be extended to 14 years, and for every second and subsequent offence shall in either case be liable to fine or whipping, upon conviction.

They were sentenced to 10 months’ jail for charge on breaking in, to be served from the date of their arrest on September 29.

On the second charge with possession of stolen property, made under Section 411 of the Penal Code, the two men were sentenced to three months’ jail.

The offence was committed at a house in Bukit Merah, Bagan Serai, Perak, at 2.30am last September 29.

They were ordered to serve the jail sentences consecutively.

In mitigation, Muhammad Hanif and Saiful Yazan said they were the family sole breadwinner and with young children.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Firdaous Mohamed Idris prosecuted. — Bernama