Johor rep claims efforts afoot to restart Bukit Payong landfill project

Khairuddin wants immediate action to be taken to shelve the waste disposal project in Bukit Payong indefinitely. — Picture courtesy of Parti Amanah Negara

JOHOR BARU, Oct 11 — A Pakatan Harapan (PH) state assemblyman has alleged that some are still lobbying to continue the Bukit Payong sanitary landfill project in Batu Pahat despite its postponement by the state government in August.

Senggarang assemblyman Khairuddin A. Rahim claimed that he had identified those who wanted the project to resume despite protests by several groups.

However, he declined to name them.

“There are more than 26,000 residents in the Bukit Payong area and it is unreasonable to build a waste disposal site there as the vicinity has farming sites, fish ponds and natural resources that will be destroyed by the project.

“I am with the villagers in objecting to any landfill construction in Bukit Payong,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail today.

Khairuddin, who is known to champion the state’s environmental concerns, pointed out that he has received the support of eight out of 10 state executive councillors.

The Johor Parti Amanah Negara secretary also said state assemblymen from both sides of the political divide are against the project.

“In addition, villagers in the area also strongly protest the existence of the proposed landfill.

“I hope that immediate action can be taken on any further plans to build the waste disposal site,” said Khairuddin, adding that he will continue to oppose any attempt to turn Bukit Payong into a landfill.

On August, the federal government ordered work on the proposed Bukit Payong sanitary landfill project in Batu Pahat, which will involve the use of an incinerator, to be postponed.

The 100ha integrated dumpsite would have been the first of its kind in Johor.

Its location in Bukit Payong was said to be ideal as it would receive garbage from the central and northern districts in Johor.