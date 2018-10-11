Number of flood evacuees in Kedah drops to 299

Kubang Pasu Civil Defence Force member Muhamad Safwan Safawi searches for flood victims in Kampung Lubuk Batu in Kubang Pasu, Jitra October 9, 2018. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Oct 11 — The number of flood evacuees in Kedah declined to 299 people (from 100 families) from 352 people (from 116 families) sheltering at three relief centres in Kota Setar and Pendang.

According to the Department of Social Welfare Disaster Info website, as of 6 pm, two relief centres were still operating in Kota Setar and one in Pendang.

In Kota Setar, 170 people from 55 families were housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Titi Gajah and 90 from 34 families at SK Gunong. Fifty-three people from 16 families at SK Suka Menanti have been allowed to return home.

In Pendang, the number of evacuees being accommodated at the Pendang multipurpose hall, which opened yesterday afternoon, has increased to 39 people from 11 families.

Three other relief centres in Baling, namely the Tanjung Pari Risda hall, Banggol Derom community hall and Kampung Seri Ketengga surau, were closed after all the evacuees returned home. — Bernama