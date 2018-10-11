Malaysia can lead region’s green agenda, says minister

Yeo noted that IGEM 2018 was expected to play a pivotal role in bringing together sustainability solutions that were practical, proven and cost-effective. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Malaysia has an opportunity to lead the green agenda in the region, rather than just being a participant, as the global green economy gains momentum, said Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin.

She noted that the International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2018, organised by her ministry through Malaysian Green Technology Corporation, was expected to play a pivotal role in bringing together sustainability solutions that were practical, proven and cost-effective.

“With this year’s theme focused on delivering the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, I urge all Malaysians to support this international event, explore businesses, new markets and be a part in growing the green economy,” Yeo said in a statement today.

IGEM 2018, to be held in Kuala Lumpur from October 17 to 20, will feature 250 exhibitors.

The statement said this ninth edition, themed “Green Economy & Industry 4.0: Achieving Sustainable Development Goals”, was projected to attract 30,000 visitors from more than 30 countries and generate RM2.5 billion in business leads.

IGEM 2018 will also host a series of conferences featuring over 40 panel speakers from organisations such as the EU-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Capital Markets Malaysia, the South Korean Embassy, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the British High Commission, the Construction Industry Development Board and Malaysia Green Building Confederation.

It will also play host to the World Energy Cities Partnership - Mayors’ Congress organised by DBKL which will see four mayors and delegates from 11 member cities explore opportunities to incorporate environmental technologies to power green cities. — Bernama