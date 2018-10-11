Lorry driver caught driving against traffic flow fined RM10,200

SHAH ALAM, Oct 11 — A lorry driver who drove against traffic flow , resulting in an accident at the North-South (PLUS) Expressway was fined by RM10,200, in default 102 days’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for various traffic offences committed in Shah Alam since 2008.

Magistrate P. Sarulatha meted out the fine on G. Alagenran, 37, who pleaded guilty to all the charges.

He failed to pay the fine and was sent to Kajang Prison.

Alagenran, who has four children, was charged with 16 counts of traffic offences under Section 26 (1), Section 56(1) and Section 90 of the Road transport Act. Twelve arrest warrants have been issued in his name.

The offences were committed in Shah Alam since 2008.

In mitigation, lawyer Amirul Nazreen Anas, representing Alagenran, said his client’s guilty plea had saved the court’s time and cost.

He told the court that Alagenran earned RM1,600 a month and had to pay RM600 a month for house rental.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nur Syazwanie Marizan.

Earlier today, at the Kuala Kubu Baru Magistrate’s Court, Alagenran pleaded not guilty to driving in a dangerous manner which resulted in an accident at Kilometre 432.5 of the PLUS Expressway at 7.01pm last October 7. — Bernama