Man seeks sentence postponement for mum’s sake

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — An unemployed man who pleaded guilty to two armed robberies in February and March, appealed to the Sessions Court here today to postpone his sentence because he wanted his mother present in court to tell her that he had confessed to his deeds.

ND Sulaiman, 31, said this to Judge Emelia Kaswati Mohamad Khalid after the interpreter read out the two charges against him.

“I want the sentence postponed... I want to wait for my mother,” he stuttered because he was not fluent in Bahasa Melayu.

Lawyer S. Dev, representing the accused went on to explain that the brother of the accused had been involved in an accident and that was the reason his mother was unable to be present in court today and the accused wanted his mother to be present when he was sentenced.

Emelia Kaswati allowed the accused’s application and set October 18 for him to make an appeal pertaining to his request.

According to the first charge, Sulaiman, was alleged to have robbed Ng Hang Hiong, 52, armed with a parang, together with another person, in front of the victim’s house in Taman Genting Setapak, here at 1.30am, on February 20.

The man was also charged with committing the same offence, using a parang, against Hong Kai Yin, 22, at Jalan Genting Kelang, Setapak, here at 11.15pm on March 24.

During the proceeding, Sulaiman’s friend M. Kaarthi, 26, who was also charged with Sulaiman pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

The court did not grant bail to Kaarthi who was unrepresented and set the same date for mention.

According to the facts of the case for the first charge, Sulaiman who was riding pillion on a motorcycle had brandished a parang and snatched Ng’s hand phone while he was outside his house. For the second charge, Sulaiman had threatened Hong with a parang and seized his mobile phone and wallet while the victim was walking to the car park. — Bernama