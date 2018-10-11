No change in school holiday calendar... for now, parents told

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said the ministry had yet to receive the proposal on staggered school holidays by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Parents and teachers were today told to not panic as no changes had been made by the Education Ministry to the school calender and holidays for next year.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said the ministry had yet to receive the proposal on staggered school holidays by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry.

“So far, no decision on school holiday has been made and discussion (on school holiday) will only be held if there is request from the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry

“There are parents who are already worried and have been asking me about it because some parents have made plans, some have even bought their flight tickets,” he told reporters after closing a national seminar on sowing integrity in education at the Malaysian Institute of Integrity (Integriti) here.

Last Tuesday, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik proposed staggered school holidays to spur the tourism sector and to reduce crowds at local tourist hotspots.

He said the ministry was currently working on the proposal that would only apply for shorter breaks in March, June and September.

The proposal received various reaction from many quarters, including parents and teachers, with most of the against it.

Meanwhile, the one-day seminar, attended by government officers and stake-holders, passed several resolutions including having a charter on integrity for educationists.

It was also attended by Acting president and chief executive officer of Integriti Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin and a member of its board of directors, Emeritus Professor Datuk Ibrahim Ahmad Bajunid. — Bernama