Zahid’s son-in-law Saiful Nizam gives statement to MACC

Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi leaves MACC headquarters in Putrajaya October 11, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 11 — Datuk Saiful Nizam Mohd Yusoff, a son-in-law of Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, also gave a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at its headquarters here today.

A MACC source said Saiful Nizam, who is the husband of Ahmad Zahid’s daughter Datuk Nurulhidayah, also assisted in the investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds from a foundation.

“It’s true. The MACC today recorded a statement from a son-in-law (Saiful Nizam) of Ahmad Zahid,” said the source.

Saiful Nizam is the latest individual to be called up by the MACC to assist in the probe. He completed giving his statement at about 1pm.

Nurulhidayah had given her statement yesterday. — Bernama