Made by Google says there’s a feature to hide the notch on the Pixel 3

The notch seen from across the room — Picture courtesy of Google

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 11 — Perhaps the biggest complaint about the new Google Pixel phones is their massive and unaesthetic notch, despite the notch-display ratio being smaller than top competitors. Now, it can be hidden.

If the notch on your new Pixel 3 is starting to bug you, fear not. On Tuesday, Made by Google announced via Twitter that they’ve “added an option to hide the display cutout (the notch).”

Can we do this in pixel xl3? pic.twitter.com/CcsGe3t6Es — Malteezer (@mo7ammad_uj) 9 October 2018

Unfortunately, you have to dig through the developer options. Fortunately, AndroidCentral walks you through the process. Stephen Hall, Managing Editor of 9to5Google managed the display alteration:

Notch on, notch off. Current Android P developer option, which isn't new. Not sure yet if the option Google has confirmed is this, or some kind of user-facing setting that will put time/date/notifs up there. pic.twitter.com/4cpebmUoYq — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) 10 October 2018

This modification puts a black bar that’s the same height as the notch across the who top edge of the display. It doesn’t particularly “hide” the notch, but rather disguises it while reducing the size of usable display.

Because of the volume of complaints accompanied by issues activating the feature, we can expect to see an update easing the activation process. In the meantime, apps exist like Nacho Notch that can camouflage that notch on any device in the same fashion.

This particular notch came as a surprise, though, especially considering the evolution of notches across the most recently released phones. Essential’s PH-1 phone may have the best notch out there because it’s so tiny followed by the Huawei P20 line. — AFP-Relaxnews