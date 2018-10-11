Ringgit closes lower against US dollar

The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar on negative sentiment. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar on negative sentiment caused by the volatility in the global markets, dealers said.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.1580/1600 from 4.1515/1545 recorded yesterday.

A dealer said the sentiment was also weakened by the global oil prices, which traded at US$81.87 per barrel today, down by 1.47 per cent from yesterday.

“Besides the greenback, the local note was also traded lower versus other emerging currencies,” he said.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0124/0143 from 3.0016/0048 yesterday and was down versus the Japanese yen to 3.7052/7080 from 3.6668/6704 yesterday.

The local note decreased against the euro to 4.8054/8094 from 4.7688/7731 yesterday and weakened against the British pound to 5.4873/4916 from 5.4601/4657 previously. — Bernama