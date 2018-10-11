Cops: Firearms, ammunition found in raid on Gua Musang house

KOTA BARU, Oct 11 — Kelantan police seized a Smith & Wesson pistol, three bullets and a shotgun in a raid on a house in Gua Musang, last Sunday.

State deputy police chief Datuk Din Ahmad said in the raid, a 21-year-old local man was arrested while three accomplices escaped after diving into a river behind the house.

“The raid was carried out following a robbery report lodged by a victim who knew the suspect.

“After the victim informed that the suspect had shown him a pistol during the robbery, police went over to observe and raid the suspect’s house at around 3.40pm,” he told reporters at the Kelantan police headquarters here today.

Din said while inspecting the house police found a pistol and a shotgun believed to be homemade, hanging on the wall.

A Proton Waja car and a four-wheel drive vehicle with its chassis numbers tampered were also found outside the house.

“Preliminary checks revealed the suspect has four previous convictions involving vehicle theft,” he said.

He said the suspect has been remanded for seven days from Sunday and police were now hunting down the three other suspects believed to be from Gua Musang. — Bernama