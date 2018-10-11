Zahid says will return to MACC tomorrow for more questioning

Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi leaves MACC headquarters in Putrajaya October 11, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 11 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will return to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters tomorrow after he was grilled for over nine hours today on the alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to a charity run by his family.

The former deputy prime minister nodded when reporters, who had waited for him outside the building, asked if he will be back for the third consecutive day tomorrow.

“Saya datang lagi (I am coming back again tomorrow),” he said after he was ushered into his waiting vehicle at about 6.13pm.

As to what time he will be presenting himself tomorrow, he said it will be at his request.

The Umno president, wearing a batik shirt, had arrived at 9.15am in a white Lexus SUV.

According to sources, Ahmad Zahid is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 for using his office or position for gratification.

Also accompanying Ahmad Zahid today was his daughter, Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid.

Today marks the fourth time the MACC has summoned him over the case in which he allegedly used funds belonging to Yayasan Akal Budi to settle credit card payments for himself and his wife between 2014 and 2015.