Labuan MP joining Warisan is missing puzzle piece, says Leiking

LABUAN, Oct 11 — Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli’s admission into Parti Warisan Sabah has been described as completing the Sabah-Sarawak-Labuan jigsaw puzzle.

Warisan deputy president Datuk Darrell Leiking said Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan cannot be apart as the three entities form Borneo and are together, economically, socially and politically.

“ and now with Rozman’s entry, it fits the perfect jigsaw puzzle,” he said at a joint press conference at the Labuan Airport today in welcoming Rozman’s decision to join Warisan. Rozman had earlier announced his resignation from Umno and said he had joined Warisan.

Leiking said Warisan is evolving constantly (every day), with some party members leaving the party but, at the same, some new members joining the party.

“Those who leave, they may have some reason and we respect (that). What we embrace are people who join Warisan because they understand the party’s struggles,” he said.

Leiking, who is the federal minister of international trade and industry, said Rozman’s decision is only political, to fulfil the aspirations of this portion of Borneo.

“We know Labuan can manage on its own; Labuan only needs to be part of the Sabah administration, and by Rozman’s decision, basically Sabah through Parti Warisan Sabah, as a partner of Pakatan Harapan (PH), is able to manage Labuan federally and statewide,” he said.

He said he would communicate with the Federal Territories Minister to channel more funds to Labuan and decentralise the decisions for Labuan.

Leiking also commented on the Labuan-Menumbok Bridge proposal, saying the project had not been scrapped and the Sabah leaders, with Rozman, would fight for the project in the interests of Labuan and Sabah.

“The idea was thought of long ago. We must bear in mind that the Federal Government may have some limitation in funding, but it does not stop the idea from moving as the government would honour its promise.

“Let us manage the fiscal arrangement for the peninsula, Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan. We might get there very soon; just give us a little bit of time. If not for the fiscal mismanagement done by the previous regime, everything would have been well,” he said.

Leiking noted there has been talk about the government scrapping projects, but it is more of reviewing to reduce the project cost through renegotiated terms.

He brushed off allegations that his party is giving Malaysian identification cards to illegal immigrants. — Bernama