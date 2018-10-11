State PAS seeks review of Melaka exco’s position despite apology

Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Norhizam Hassan Baktee (left) apologised yesterday for his actions that were caught on video. ― Picture via Facebook/Norhizam Hassan

MELAKA, Oct 11 — The Melaka state government has been urged to review the position of Norhizam Hassan Baktee as the State Executive Councillor for Agriculture, Entrepreneurial Development and Agro-based Industry, said Melaka PAS Commissioner Kamaruddin Sidek.

He said no matter what reasons were given, the incident concerning Norhizam’s rough handling of the people recently could not be accepted for a “Yang Berhormat” (an elected representative) who should look after the welfare of the people.

He said Norhizam was previously linked to a trespassing incident on a fertiliser store in Sungai Rambai, but what was regrettable was that an undesired incident which affected the state government’s reputation had occurred again.

“Previously, I had made a statement that the exco concerned should be dropped on the principle of reputation and moral of the state government, but the chief minister (Adly Zahari) continued to defend him. Eventually, the people of Melaka themselves see that the state government’s slogan “Wibawa” or “Integrity” is meaningless and is in fact a mere rhetoric.

“I find that if no action is taken, such a problem will be repeated,” he said in a statement, here today.

Recently a video of Norhizam behaving in a rough manner against village residents over the closure of the road Jalan Pulau Nibong-Taman Akasia in Batu Berendam, here became viral in a social website, and yesterday Norhizam and Adly, on behalf of the state government had apologised for the incident.

Meanwhile, Adly when met by reporters at Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh here today said there was no necessity for Norhizam to resign as a State Exco member because he had served well in the past but conceded that Norhizam should improve himself.

“He is an exco member who meets the people almost every day to resolve problems, it’s just that the approach used (should be improved). We will improve this from time to time.

“At the state government level, I hope this government will be given a chance to improve from time to time. In fact, it’s not only us, but the whole government system,” he added.

He said it was the aspiration of the people to see an improvement in the administration system in the state and country. — Bernama