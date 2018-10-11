IGP: Placement of task force personnel to be settled by year end

In another development, Mohamad Fuzi said the police might call up several other individuals to facilitate investigations into the 1MDB case. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — More than 600 police officers and personnel of three special task forces will be deployed to 10 different departments under the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

He said the placement of the Special Task Force on Organised Crime (STAFOC), Special Task Force for Anti-Vice, Gaming and Gangsterism (STAGG) and Special Tactical Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING) personnel was in the final stage and expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Mohamad Fuzi said PDRM had consulted with the Public Service Department and the Home Ministry on the restructuring process soon after the task forces were disbanded in June.

“The process is underway, some will be placed under the Criminal Investigation Department, the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) as well as the narcotics department.

“The restructuring not only involves STAGG, STING and STAFOC but also other departments that we think need to be further strengthened,” he told reporters after the pinning of ranks for PDRM senior officers and presentation of the “Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara” award here today.

In another development, Mohamad Fuzi said the police might call up several other individuals to facilitate investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

“Maybe yes, maybe not,” he said.

Earlier, 55 officers received their ranks while 159 personnel were awarded the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara. — Bernama