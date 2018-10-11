Anwar, Isa hold prayers with a day left to campaign in PD

Buntings for Pakatan Harapan candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim are seen along a road in Port Dickson October 7, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PORT DICKSON, Oct 11 — Tonight, the frontrunners in the Port Dickson by-election, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tan Sri Isa Samad, will conduct ‘solat hajat’ in separate locations just 3km apart after 13 days of vigorous campaigning, which ends tomorrow at midnight.

Anwar, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate, will hold the special prayer at Masjid Qariah Bagan Pinang mosque; while Isa, who is contesting as an independent candidate, will be at Surau Rumah Rakyat Peringkat 3 Teluk Kemang.

Whether the size of the congregation can be a yardstick to determine the support the candidates have is questionable, but many local residents seem to think it will be an indicator.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and leader Tan Sri Rais Yatim are attending the prayer with Anwar, while Isa does not have big names tagging along.

Leading the race is Anwar, who worries about the vote majority if it rains on Saturday. He could be denied the big margin he aims for, which could be seen as an endorsement for him to succeed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

Dr Mahathir and other top PH leaders had on Monday campaigned for Anwar in hopes that he will garner a thumping majority when votes are cast on Saturday.

Trailing Anwar is Isa whose campaign has been low-profile but was boosted just a day ago when Port Dickson Umno division chief Mohd Faizal Ramli gave some 13,000 members the freedom of voting on Saturday since Barisan Nasional (BN) stayed out of the by-election.

Isa’s campaigners consider the move as a bonus.

PAS’ Lt Kol (R) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar is still on the campaign trail with the party’s election machinery, slowly and patiently meeting up with voters minus the grand fanfare.

The other candidates — Mohd Saiful Bukhari, Stevie Chan Keng Leong, Lau Seck Yan and Kan Chee Yuen — have been campaigning in their own way, which has not affected the standing of Anwar and Isa, who are the frontrunners in the race.