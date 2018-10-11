Three foreigners plead not guilty to trafficking Indonesian for sexual exploitation

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Two Bangladeshi nationals and an Indonesian man were charged in the Sessions Court here today with trafficking a 21-year-old Indonesian woman for sexual exploitation.

The Bangladeshi nationals, MD Mohasin, 32, and Lima Begun, 30, and the Indonesian man, Bayu Prakasa Nasution, 23, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Azman Ahmad.

The three foreigners were jointly charged with committing the offence in a room at Shuttle Inn Hotel, 112B, 112C, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Dang Wangi, at 11pm between September 25 and 27 this year.

The charge, under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years and is liable to fine, if found guilty.

The prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Najwa Bistamam, did not offer bail on the grounds that that MD Mohasin had no valid travel documents, while Lima and Bayu Prakasa entered the country on a tourist visa.

MD Mohasin is represented by lawyer Norizan Yaacub, while Bayu Prakasa and Lima were unrepresented.

The court did not allow bail and set October 19 for mention. — Bernama