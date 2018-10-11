Four flood relief centres still open in Kedah

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir visits flood victims at the relief centre in SK Titi Gajah in Alor Setar October 10, 2018. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Oct 11 — A total of four temporary relief centres (PPS) operating in Kedah this evening are homes to 352 flash flood victims from 116 families in Kota Setar and Pendang.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Disaster Info website, three PPS were opened in Kota Setar and one in Pendang as of 4 pm.

In Kota Setar, 170 victims from 55 families were housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Titi Gajah PPS, SK Gunung PPS sheltered 108 victims from 38 families and SK Suka Menanti PPS had 53 victims from 16 families.

Meanwhile, in Pendang, the Pendang Multi-Purpose Hall PPS, which opened yesterday evening, accommodated 21 victims from seven families.

Three relief centres, which were previously opened at Baling, namely, Tanjung Pari Risda Hall PPS, Banggol Derom Public Hall PPS and Kampung Seri Ketengga surau PPS were fully closed after all the victims returned home. — Bernama