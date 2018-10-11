Proton X70 likely to enter Thai, Indonesian markets

Proton Sales and Marketing Vice-President Abdul Rashid Musa said the Proton X70 would be equipped with the Geely Smart Ecosystem. — Picture courtesy of Proton

PETALING JAYA, Oct 11 — National car manufacturer, Proton Holdings Bhd, is developing Thai and Indonesian voice commands for its first sport-utility vehicle (SUV), X70, hinting that these two countries are likely to be among the first export destinations for the vehicle.

Declining to reveal details on Proton’s export plans, Sales and Marketing Vice-President Abdul Rashid Musa said the company also obtained the rights for right-hand drive (RHD) technology development and production from its Chinese strategic partner Zheijang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd (Geely).

He said this was in line with the agreement inked between DRB-Hicom Bhd and Geely whereby Malaysia would be the Chinese auto-maker’s regional hub for RHD technology.

“Malaysia will be the hub (for RHD) because Geely Group only produces left-hand drive cars,” he told reporters after a second media preview of Proton X70 here today.

During the preview session, Abdul Rashid said the Proton X70 would be equipped with the Geely Smart Ecosystem, an intelligent cockpit interaction system which features an eight-inch touchscreen monitor, voice command, smartphone connectivity, Android online infotainment apps, over-the-air technology and personalised settings.

“It will also be equipped with a remote control feature that enables the car owner to check and control the vehicle anywhere, at any time, via mobile app,” he said, adding that Proton would collaborate with Celcom for the SUV’s e-SIM card system.

Powered by a 1.8-litre turbo gasoline direct injection engine, the Proton X70 will also offer advanced safety features including autonomous emergency braking, front collision warning, blind spot information system, lane departure warning, as well as intelligent high-beam control.

Abdul Rashid said the company had received overwhelming responses from potential buyers since the vehicle was open for booking on October 17, and Proton was committed to deliver some of the vehicles this year. — Bernama