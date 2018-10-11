After six hours, Zahid still being interviewed by MACC

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrives at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya October 11, 2018. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 11 — The process of taking a statement from Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi over the alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to a foundation is still ongoing after six hours he had appeared at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters, here.

Ahmad Zahid, who arrived at about 9.15am, had yet to leave the building as at 3.15pm.

An officer from the MACC, who was approached by Bernama here, confirmed that Ahmad Zahid was still giving his statement on the case.

Also present was Ahmad Zahid’s daughter Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid who accompanied her father to give moral support.

Dozens of local and international journalists gathered outside the MACC HQ since 8am to cover the unfolding events.

On Monday, Ahmad Zahid on his official Twitter page said he would give full cooperation to the MACC regarding the probe.

Yesterday, Ahmad Zahid was quizzed for eight hours at the MACC HQ here on the same case.

Last July, the MACC had also recorded statement from Ahmad Zahid to facilitate the investigation into alleged misappropriation of the Yayasan Akal Budi funds. — Bernama