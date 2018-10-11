Perak MB says no to angling competition in Segari this Sunday

Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu opens a pre-school carnival at SK Raja Perempuan Mazuin in Kuala Kangsar October 11, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA KANGSAR, Oct 11 — Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu has stepped in to stop an angling competition on Sunday after non-governmental organisations raised a stink over the event scheduled to be held at Segari in Manjung.

He said when special adviser to the Perak mentri besar Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin was approached by the organiser to support the event, Zainol was not aware that the venue is an environmentally sensitive area.

“I will ask Datuk Zainol to talk to the organiser again and change to another location. Perak has plenty of lakes for such events. Not necessary we have to do it at Pantai Pasir Panjang,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after opening a pre-school carnival at SK Raja Perempuan Mazuin here today, Ahmad Faizal said even the Manjung Municipal Council did not agree with the idea that the event be held there.

“The state has decided to conserve the area. The question of the organiser accepting payment from participants is secondary. If the organiser cannot return the payment taken, they can come and see me. I will help them,” he added.

“What is more important is we must protect the area,” he stressed.

In a statement to Malay Mail, Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) had expressed its concern with the impact of the event.

SAM president SM Mohamed Idris said according to the National Physical Plan, Pantai Pasir Panjang and its surroundings have high conservation value and thus categorised as Environmentally Sensitive Area Rank 1 because it is a major turtle landing area.

“Pantai Pasir Panjang is part of a proposed State Park in this area and in principle, the chairman of the State Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee and the district officer of Manjung have agreed on the proposed establishment of the State Park,” he said.

He claimed that during similar events held previously at Pantai Teluk Batik, Pantai Teluk Senangin and Pantai Pasir Panjang, the organiser had failed to ensure the cleanliness of the area.