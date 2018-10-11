K-pop sensation BTS to be featured on latest Time Magazine cover

Musical group BTS arrive at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — K-pop superstars BTS have just been named ‘next generation leaders’ by Time Magazine.

Hailing from South Korea, the seven-piece boyband — made up of Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, V and Suga — continue to stamp their chart presence in the West, as can be seen with their twice sold out concert at London’s O2 Arena this week.

Time yesterday released a video interview of the band along with the magazine cover featuring the septet, which will reportedly appear on the global edition of the magazine.

“As a Korean, we love our country and we’re proud of our country so much,” RM was recorded saying in the video.

“And it’s even just an honour to be called an ambassador of Korean K-pop.”

Time quoted Steve Aoki — a US DJ who has collaborated with the group — as saying their achievements in the global arena were even more proof that music “doesn’t have to be English to be a global phenomenon.”

Band leader RM last month gave his ‘Speak Yourself’ speech in front of the United Nations during a launch of a new Unicef programme.

In May, BTS became the first K-pop performers to have a no.1 album on the Billboard 200 with Love Yourself: Tear and they made UK chart history soon after by becoming the first K-pop group to have a Top 40 single in the British charts.

Besides BTS, others named as ‘next generation leaders’ by Time magazine are Kylian Mbappe (French World Cup-winning football player), Ariana Grande and British model Adwoa Aboah.

Previous honourees on Time’s next generation leaders list include Dua Lipa, John Boyega and Simone Biles.