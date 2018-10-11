Check out Under Armour’s latest collaboration with The Rock

To achieve his optimum performance, Dwayne Johnson teamed up with Under Armour for the latest All Day Hustle apparel and shoe collection, Project Rock 1. — Picture courtesy of Under Armour Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Dwayne Johnson is an inspiration to millions of athletes the world over and he is defining the word “Hustle” in his latest collection with Under Armour.

Aiming to provide the utmost comfort in every single aspect for the most remarkable training regime, The Rock has teamed up with Under Armour for its latest All Day Hustle apparel and shoe collection, Project Rock 1.

The newest Project Rock 1 colour way is available in a dual pack of white and black, representing the hustle from day to night. The knit upper provides room for breathability and the sock-like feel offers flexibility with every movement.

The Under Armour Project Rock 1 sneaker is priced at RM629. — Picture courtesy of Under Armour Malaysia

It is designed with Micro G Cushioning technology for quick mobility during cardio workouts and each pair comes with a wide toe box which is designed for enhanced toe-grip and offers better stability for weight-lifting.

The All Day Hustle apparel collection is made to push every athlete to pass their limits and rebuild themselves to be stronger. Available in various new designs with its trademark logo imprinted on tanks, t-shirts, joggers, leggings and shorts, the collection offers plenty of choice for both men and women.

The Project Rock 1 and All Day Hustle collection will be available at all Under Armour Brand Houses nationwide as well as its online store. Prices range from RM179 to RM629.